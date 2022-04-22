Carpenter Technology Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Carpenter Technology has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.78. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after buying an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About Carpenter Technology (Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.