Cartesi (CTSI) Reaches Market Cap of $183.98 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000887 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $183.98 million and $24.14 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.29 or 0.07473613 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,512.40 or 0.99956525 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 524,655,328 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

