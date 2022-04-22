Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.83.

NYSE CVNA traded up $5.35 on Thursday, hitting $88.49. 142,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,970. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.60. Carvana has a 52-week low of $79.28 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Carvana by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

