Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Shares of CJPRY opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $16.71.

Central Japan Railway ( OTCMKTS:CJPRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

