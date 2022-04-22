Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $25.78. 12,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,489. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

