Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $252.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $23.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

CVCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

