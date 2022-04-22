Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%.

Shares of CVCY opened at $21.44 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $252.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

