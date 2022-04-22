Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 1,261,428 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,791,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261,428 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of Americold Realty Trust worth $125,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,163. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -236.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

