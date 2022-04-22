Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Kemper worth $48,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 45.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of KMPR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 424,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,345. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.55.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.27%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

