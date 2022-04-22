Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $148.63 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 830,321 shares during the period. Gentex makes up approximately 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.80% of Gentex worth $148,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.60. 1,551,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About Gentex (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

