Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $202.28 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 107.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022,891 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 2.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $202,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,622,000 after buying an additional 569,211 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,155,000 after buying an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,556,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,604,000 after buying an additional 237,712 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

PGR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.02. 2,823,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

