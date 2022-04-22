Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $232.54 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 278,019 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises about 2.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $232,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $9.57 on Thursday, hitting $455.92. 802,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,167. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $438.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

