Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,098,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,427 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Bruker worth $92,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,237. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

