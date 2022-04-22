Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $40 Million in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 365,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,995,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Reinsurance Group of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGA shares. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.26. 366,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,236. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

