Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $60.16 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 367,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,159,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Teradyne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Shares of TER stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,274. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.93%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

