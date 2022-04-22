Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,986 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Ovintiv worth $63,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

OVV traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,979,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,294. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.