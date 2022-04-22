Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,490 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments accounts for 1.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.71% of MKS Instruments worth $165,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,073,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.90.

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $121.22. The stock had a trading volume of 844,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.12 and a 1 year high of $195.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.10.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

