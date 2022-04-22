Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 164,248 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 164,248 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for 1.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Motorola Solutions worth $165,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,631,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $3,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,390,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $4.05 on Thursday, hitting $232.93. 627,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,661. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $184.54 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

