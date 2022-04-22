Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 70,615 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,179,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,615 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Xcel Energy worth $80,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,988,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,873,000 after acquiring an additional 134,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.30. 3,242,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

