CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CF. Mizuho raised their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.53.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $618,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $5,098,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.