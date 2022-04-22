CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIB. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a sell rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.26.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.96. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $77.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth $202,279,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CGI by 74.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $68,922,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in CGI by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,214,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 500,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.