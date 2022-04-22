Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $745.72.

Charter Communications stock opened at $519.03 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $517.81 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $568.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 29.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 83.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.1% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

