Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock.
CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $745.72.
Charter Communications stock opened at $519.03 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $517.81 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $568.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94.
In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 83.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.1% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
