Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research lowered Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CMPI stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $224.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 399,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,167,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,109,359.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 62,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $645,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,125,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,444,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,922 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

