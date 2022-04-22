Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Chemed by 23.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Chemed by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Chemed by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Chemed by 0.9% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Chemed by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

CHE opened at $504.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock worth $2,134,537. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

