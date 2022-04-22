Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 28.45%.

Shares of CHMG stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $220.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chemung Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Chemung Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.