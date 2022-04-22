Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Releases Earnings Results

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Chemung Financial stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.30. 5,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372. The stock has a market cap of $220.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

