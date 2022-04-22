Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $11.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,309,626. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

