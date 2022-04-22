China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture (Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

