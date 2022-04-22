Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAX stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.74. 9,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,153. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.