Choate Investment Advisors Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBCA. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

BBCA stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.90. 13,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,273. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.