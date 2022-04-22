Choate Investment Advisors Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $595.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,602. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $242.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.