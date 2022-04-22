Choate Investment Advisors Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $595.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,602. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $242.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.91.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.
Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadcom (AVGO)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.