Choate Investment Advisors Has $429,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 30.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,443. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.07.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

