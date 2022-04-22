Choate Investment Advisors Invests $357,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,676,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $14.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $713.90. 1,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,862. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $666.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $519.32 and a twelve month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.84.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

