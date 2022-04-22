Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,468,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,057,000 after purchasing an additional 174,885 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,024. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.