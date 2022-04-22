Choate Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 4,090 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 191.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,542. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.59. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

