ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) PT Lowered to $8.00

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.56.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.99 on Monday. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.72.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 681,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.