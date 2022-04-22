CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) Insider David Robinson Sells 1,489 Shares

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM – Get Rating) insider David Robinson sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.00 ($16.18), for a total value of A$32,758.00 ($24,086.76).
The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.97.
About CIMIC Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for CIMIC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIMIC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.