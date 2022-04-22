Cindicator Trading Down 7.6% This Week (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $628.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

