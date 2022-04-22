CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Critical Analysis

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) and CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Algoma Steel Group and CITIC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 CITIC 1 0 0 0 1.00

Algoma Steel Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.62%. CITIC has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.35%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than CITIC.

Dividends

Algoma Steel Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CITIC pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and CITIC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A CITIC $91.21 billion 0.34 $9.04 billion N/A N/A

CITIC has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and CITIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A 101.77% 30.93% CITIC N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Algoma Steel Group beats CITIC on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc. produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications. Algoma Steel Group Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advances materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses in China. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil; coal mining; import and export of commodities; aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; manganese mining and processing; development of iron ore mine; production of copper and ferroniobium; and operation of coal-fired power stations. In addition, the company manufactures special steel, bars, plates, steel tubes, forged steel, wires, and casting billets. Further, it provides engineering contracting services for infrastructure, housing, municipal, and industrial facilities, as well as agriculture, energy, and resources sectors; and engineering services in the areas of urban development and environmental protection. Additionally, the company engages in the urban renewal and development projects, including residential properties; provision of telecommunication services; and healthcare and electrical products. The company was formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited and changed its name to CITIC Limited in August 2014. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

