Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 88.10 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.14). Approximately 1,115,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,193,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.13).

The firm has a market capitalization of £535.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Peter Baxter purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £29,750 ($38,706.74).

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising Â£350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.