Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Clarus posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Clarus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.01 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. Clarus has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

