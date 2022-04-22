Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.34. 4,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,606. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

