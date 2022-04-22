ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.47% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

CLPT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.54. 326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,380. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $249.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 11.98.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

