Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Gap Up to $29.58

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.58, but opened at $30.44. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 479,503 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CLF. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

