CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded CNX Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.56.

NYSE CNX opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CNX Resources by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

