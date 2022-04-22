Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Co-Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CODX stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $166.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of -2.61.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 37.45% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

