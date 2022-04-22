Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $66.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) received a $66.00 target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,447,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,807,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.