Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $228.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,105 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,362.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,882 shares of company stock worth $107,986. 4.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,189,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

