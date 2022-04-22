Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$106.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$101.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Cogeco from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Cogeco stock traded down C$0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$83.90. 4,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,523. Cogeco has a 12-month low of C$75.50 and a 12-month high of C$99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

