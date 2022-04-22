Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 624,533 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $7.48 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The company has a market cap of $502.79 million, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGNT shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

Cognyte Software Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.